ACL games to be moved but fears of competition postponement

There are strong fears that the current Donegal All County Leagues could be postponed.

A significant number of matches scheduled for this weekend are off with Covid having a big impact on the current campaign.

With Championship due to start in September for the clubs, there is little or no room to play refixed games and if a similar situation arises again in the coming weeks the Donegal CCC will have to address the situation.

Highland Radio Sport understands, that more games this weekend have been called off than at any other time during the pandemic.

In a statement this weekend, the CCC said: "The number of backlog games is building up all the time. Of necessity, the CCC will now looking at moving the end of the league out by up to two weeks eg by using the August Bank Holiday weekend for catch-u games and moving Rounds 8 and 9 to the weekends beginning 6th and 13th of August. Clubs will be kept informed as soon as decisions are formalised."