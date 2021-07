Donegal exited the Ulster Under 20 Championship at the Semi Final stage on Friday night losing out 3-10 to 1-11 to Monaghan.

Gary Duffy's side led nine points to 1-01 at half time but were outscored 2-09 to 1-02 in the second half to bow out of the Championship.

Donegal manager Gary Duffy told Oisin Kelly his side just didn't kick on in the second half.