Warmest temperatures of the year expected this weekend

A dry and warm day across much of Ulster with long spells of sunshine. However, it will stay rather cloudy in some coastal parts of the west and north, where there may be a few spots of drizzle. Winds will generally be light, with sea breezes in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 21 to 23 degrees, cooler near coasts and where cloud lingers.

Tonight will be dry with clear skies in many areas at first, but mist and fog will develop overnight in light winds. It will be mild and humid, with lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

Tomorrow, Saturday will be a dry and very warm day for most, with long sunny spells developing after a cloudy and misty start. However, it will stay rather cloudy in coastal parts of the northwest. Winds will be light, with sea breezes developing in coastal areas in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will rise to between 21 and 24 degrees, cooler again near coasts and where cloud lingers.

