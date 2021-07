Two palliative care consultants have been appointed to the Donegal Hospice.

Previously, there was only one palliative consultant at the hospice with the role vacant since January 2019.

Some services at the hospice were scaled back as a result with patients being treated instead at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Chairperson of the Hospice, Grace Boyle told Greg Hughes today that confirmation of the positions is great news and will facilitate a return to full service: