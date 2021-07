Gardai are seeking the public's help in tracing a missing teenage boy in Sligo.

Hazhar Hashemi who's 16 is missing from Drumcliff since Tuesday and was carrying a navy bag.

He's 6 foot tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes and he was wearing a blue Northface bomber jacket, blue skinny jeans, a white t-shirt and runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Sligo.