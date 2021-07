Derry City suffered their second successive defeat on Friday night, this time losing out 4-2 at home to Shamrock Rovers.

At halftime the hosts' led 2-1 through Ronan Boyce and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe before Graham Burke netted for the visitors.

A strong second half display from the league leaders saw goals from Ronan Finn, Rory Gaffney and Ritchie Towell to complete their comeback and give them all three points.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins spoke to Martin Holmes after the game...