Swedish airline to take over flights from Donegal Airport

Flights between Donegal and Dublin are set to resume as it's been confirmed the PSO contract for the route has been awarded to Swedish airline Amapola Flyg AB.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed that the Swedish operator has been awarded a 7 month contract with flights to resume on Monday July 26th.

Flights will operate twice a day, every day.

Minister Ryan says to ensure the continuity of the service on the Donegal route a further procurement process will begin this summer to provide for a longer term contract of up to 4 years when the temporary contract expires.