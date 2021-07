Shamrock Rovers came from behind to beat Derry City 4-2 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday night.

Donegal's Ronan Boyce gave Derry the lead on 20 minutes before Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe doubled the hosts' lead on the half hour mark but Graham Burke pulled one back for the visitors before half time.

Second half goals from Ronan Finn, Rory Gaffney and Ritchie Towell completed the comeback for the Champions.

Martin Holmes reports for Highland Radio Sport...