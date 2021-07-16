Rate of Covid in South Inishowen remains highest in country

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in South Inishowen remains the highest in the country.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus in South Inishowen is 1073 cases per 100,000 people, seven times the national average of 151.

240 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in South Inishowen in the 14 days up to July 12th, with the incidence rate up 21%.

North Inishowen's rate meanwhile, is the second highest in the country at 848.9, up from 624.9 with 144 confirmed cases.

Letterkenny had 103 cases and an incidence rate of 345, down 6%.

In Milford, the rate of infection has almost doubled to 239 with 33 cases.

There's been a jump in Glenties also to 50 cases and a rate of 209 from 133.8.

The rate in Lifford Stranorlar is up to 336 with 87 confirmed cases.

While a rate of 143 in Donegal and 38 confirmed cases represents a rise of 89%.