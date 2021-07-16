Minister Coveney apologies for lack of support given to Siege of Jadotville soldiers

The Minister for Defence has apologised for the lack of support and recognition given to Irish soldiers involved in the Siege of Jadotville.

It follows the publication of a report by an independent review group which highlighted the issue.

The siege happened in the Congo 60 years ago and saw 158 men from A Company, 11 of them from Donegal, ambushed while on a UN peacekeeping mission.

Speaking in the Seanad last evening, Simon Coveney apologised for the lack of acknowledgement of their heroics when they returned to Ireland: