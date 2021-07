Legislation to allow indoor hospitality reopen will go to its final stage in the Oireachtas later.

The Seanad will consider the Health Bill which, if passed, would then go to the President to be signed into law.

Yesterday the Tanaiste revealed July 26th as the target date for the reopening.

Fine Gael Senator and Seanad leader, Regina Doherty, expects a debate in the chamber today: