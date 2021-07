Shamrock Rovers came from 2-0 down to beat Derry City 4-2 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday night.

Goals from Ronan Boyce and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe had the Candystripes two up before goals from Graham Burke, Ronan Finn, Rory Gaffney and Ritchie Towell gave the Champions all three points.

Defender Danny Lafferty told Martin Holmes the defeat was extremely disappointing...