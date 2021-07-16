Draws made for Tyrone football championships

Errigal Ciaran will face Clonoe in the top game in the first round of the LCC Tyrone Senior Foootball championship.

Champions Dungannon will take on the winners of a preliminary round clash between Dromore and Ardboe.

The dates for the Tyrone Championship will be not confirmed until after the county team’s exit from the All-Ireland SFC.

LCC Tyrone SFC

Preliminary Round

Ardboe v Dromore (Prelim 1)

Derrylaughan v Moy (Prelim 2)

Round One

Clonoe v Errigal

Derrylaughan v Moy (Prelim 2) v Loughmacrory

Edendork v Coalisland

Omagh v Carrickmore

Dungannon v Ardboe v Dromore (Prelim 1)

Pomeroy v Eglish

Killyclogher v Donaghmore

Trillick v Galbally