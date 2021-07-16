Donegal U20’s bow out of Ulster Championship

Donegal's Under 20's have bowed out of the Ulster Championship at the Semi Final stage after they were beaten 1-11 to 3-10 by Monaghan.

Donegal started well and led nine points to 1-01 at half time.

Monaghan came alive and the second half and led by five before Ryan McFadden netted to give Gary Duffy's side a chance but Donnach Swinburne fired in his third goal of the game to give Monaghan a five point victory.

The Farney County will now face Down in the final.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin McHugh have the full time report from Brewster Park...

