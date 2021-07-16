Donegal U20 v Monaghan – LIVE Commentary

The Championship continues for the Donegal U20’s this Friday evening at Brewster Park when they clash with Monaghan for a place in the Ulster Final.

Throw-In is 8pm and there’s full live match commentary available here on highlandradio.com.

Click on player to listen to Highland's Commentary.



Highland's coverage is in association with McKenna's Centra, Buncrana - Your number 1 choice for Deli, Home Bakery and Frank and Honest coffee, fill up and fuel up with Circle K plus there’s also great prices on household fuel.

