The Dail has been lobbied once again to ensure a 100% Redress Scheme is sanctioned for Mica affected homeowners.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn appealed to the Finance Minister, Public Expenditure Minister and Housing Minister this week to put in place a fully funded scheme to make up for what he says is years of State failure.

Deputy MacLochlainn says all costs associated with remedial works for Mica affected homeowners must be covered: