Serious concerns have been raised over parking at Lisfannon Beach.

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says the parking situation at the moment poses risks with motorists forced to park on the hard shoulder in a 100 km/h zone.

The carpark at the beach has been closed due to erosion in the area.

Councillor Bernard McGuinness has confirmed that a funding application was submitted to the Climate Adaptation Programme for a new carpark at the beach.