The speed limit from Ballymacool Town Park to Conwal graveyard is to be reviewed as part of a national review of speed limits.

Local Councillor Ciaran Brogan has this week, called for the current speed limit on the route to be reviewed with a view towards reducing the limit and installing traffic calming measures.

He says with the popularity of the route with walkers and runners has come an increase in concerns from local residents over the speed at which traffic is travelling on the road: