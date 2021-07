1,173 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today - the highest figure in nearly five and a half months.

79 patients are in hospital with the virus, 23 of whom are in ICU.

The chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says half of today's cases are among 19 to 34-year-olds, and cases are increasing in 22 counties.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is urging people to be cautious as the Delta variant continues to spread in Ireland: