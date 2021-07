Finn Harps head for Dundalk on Saturday looking for a first win in eight Premier Division games.

The Donegal side have already beat them in their own yard having won 2-1 at Oriel Park at the end of March.

Harps will be hoping Dundalk's distraction of European football can benefit them this time around.

Also this weekend, Derry City host the champions Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell.

In this weeks LOI Chat Diarmaid Doherty was joined by former Harps skipper Keith Cowan...