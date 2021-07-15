Ulster Final to Croke Park?

The Ulster football final could be held at Croke Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Earlier this week, The Connacht Council confirmed the senior football final between Galway and Mayo will be held at Croke Park on July 25th.

This is to allow for 18 thousand supporters to attend.

Now there is rumblings that the northern province could also move their big final but this depend on which teams prevail in semi finals this weekend where Donegal clash with Tyrone and Armagh meet Monaghan.

The idea will not be dealt with until the Ulster Council know the final pairings.

The Ulster Council say "No decision will be made until after this weekends semi finals".