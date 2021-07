Ronan McNamee will line out for Tyrone this Sunday in the Ulster Semi Final against Donegal in Enniskillen.

The GAA's Central Hearings Committee have reduced the red card he picked up in the quarter final win over Cavan to a yellow, clearing the way for the Aghyaran man to play in the championship derby at Brewster Park.

He was dismissed in the second half for a push to the face of Conor Brady.

Thursday evenings appeal hearing was held via video link.