Two arrested following seizure of €6,000 worth of cannabis in Letterkenny

Two people have been arrested following the seizure of around €6,000 worth of cannabis in Letterkenny.

Gardai in Letterkenny stopped a car overnight and the driver tested positive for the presence of cannabis.

A search of the car subsequently resulted in the seizure of suspected cannabis with an approximate street value of €6000.

Two people were arrested and charged.

They are due to appear at a future sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Gardai are urging people to report any information they have regarding drug dealing within their communities in Donegal.