The Score – 14/07/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score presented by Oisin Kelly, we hear from All Stars Frank McGlynn and John Lynch ahead of the Donegal Tyrone Uster Championship semi final.

It's a bumper weekend of championship action, Maxi Curran's gives us his thoughts on Donegal's clash with Galway in the All Ireland Ladies Championship while Frank Craig of the Donegal News and Sean McCaffrey of Northern Sound FM discuss the Donegal Monaghan Ulster U20 Semi Final.

Derry Manager Martin Boyle speaks with Tom Comack on the Oak Leaf county's All Ireland Minor Final with Kerry and Keith Cowan joins us on this week's League of Ireland Chat.

