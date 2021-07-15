Taoiseach told he was ‘waving the white flag’ on Rockall ownership

A Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that the Marine Jurisdiction Bill which cleared through the Dail last night effectively cedes control of Rockall to the UK, and betrays fishing communities in Donegal who fish those waters.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told the Taoiseach he was effectively “waving the white flag” on Britain’s ownership of Rockall and the fishing grounds around it, and urged him to intervene to stop the legislation:

Responding, Michael Martin rounded on Deputy MacLochlainn, accusing him of playing a game.

The Taoiseach said Deputy MacLochlainn was trying to be everyone's friend, but had nothing of substance to say: