Ruaidhri Higgins: Small steps making Derry better

Ruaidhri Higgins insists that his side will go into Friday night’s clash with Shamrock Rovers looking for three points despite the 'Hoops' boasting the deepest and best squad of players in the country.

Apart from Marc Walsh, Derry have full squad to choose from.

If a result was to come their way, Derry would move four points clear of Dundalk, for at least 24 hours.

Despite their European exit earlier in the week, Manager Ruaidhri Higgins knows that the defending champions have serious options available…