Ronan McNamee to have hearing tonight

Tyrone's Ronan McNamee will have a personal hearing tonight following his red card against Cavan last Saturday in the Ulster Championship quarter final.

The Aghyaran man was dismissed in the second half for a push to the face of Conor Brady.

McNamee's case will go before the GAA's Central Hearings Committee via a video link this evening.

If overturned, McNamee would be available to line out in the heart of the Tyrone defence for Sunday's provincial semi-final against Donegal at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.