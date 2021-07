Among a number of issues discussed by the Defective Blocks Working Group yesterday was the scrapping of up front fees, planning exemptions for like for like rebuilds and accomodation fees for families who need to move out of their home while remedial works are underway.

A request was also put forward by Donegal County Council for extra staff to help with the processing of the scheme.

Michael Doherty, PRO of the Mica Action Group told the Nine til Noon Show that they are cautiously optimistic: