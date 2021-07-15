Man arrested in connection Magheramason hijackings

Detectives investigating a report of a hijacking, and a number of attempted hijackings in Magheramason on Monday July 12th have made an arrest.

The man, aged 33 years old, was arrested on suspicion of hijacking, attempted hijacking and arson. He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses in relation to the hijacking and attempted hijackings and they are asking anyone with information about any of these incidents to call them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 2585 of 12/07/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org