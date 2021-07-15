LPT exemption process for Mica homeowners doesn’t make sense – Deputy Doherty

The Finance Minister has been told that the process in place for Mica affected homeowners to apply for property tax exemption doesn't make sense.

Under the current legislation passed in the Dail last night, to qualify for the exemption the homeowner must have had remedial works carried out on their property, remedial works must be ongoing, confirmation of eligibility for the Mica redress scheme must have been received or an engineer's report must be submitted stating that the property is affected by defective blocks.

Donegal Deputies Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn tabled amendments to the legislation calling for homeowners to be able to apply instead through a self-assessment format.

Deputy Doherty told Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe that for many homeowners, they won't qualify for the LPT exemption because of the costs associated with applying:

In responding to Deputy Doherty, Minister Donohoe says the Government is doing their best to respond to the difficult situation facing Mica homeowners: