Legislation for indoor dining passed in Dail

The Dáil has passed the legislation allowing indoor dining for fully vaccinated people or those who've recovered from Covid, and it will now go to the Seanad.

There were no Government rebels on the vote and it was voted through by 74 votes to 68.

It will now go to the Seanad and if it passes there, bars, cafes and restaurants look set to resume indoor service no later than July 26th.

Publicans and restauranteurs will have to ask customers for evidence of immunity but will have no way to validate the pass.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy thinks this is a very bad idea that will only create more divisions in society: