Kelly brace helps Bohs to Europa win but Sligo bow out

Bohemians have booked their place in the second round of qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Keith Long's side were 3-0 winners against Icelandic side Stjarnan at the Aviva Stadium for a 4-1 aggregate win.

Donegal's Georgie Kelly scored a goal in either half, while Liam Burt added the third.

There was disappointment for Sligo Rovers however, after their Euopean campaign came to an end.

They lost out 2-1 on the night and 3-1 overall to another Icelandic side F-H.