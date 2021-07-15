HSE Head expects Covid case numbers to continue to rise

The Head of the HSE has said he expects Covid case numbers to continue to rise in the immediate future.

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed a five month high in case numbers yesterday

783 new infections were reported and the Delta variant now accounts for 80% of the cases reported here.

The 5 day moving average of cases in Donegal is 52 while the 14 day incidence rate stands at 444.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Paul Reid says he's very concerned about how the forthcoming easing of restrictions in the UK on July 19th will affect the spread of the variant in Ireland: