Housing Minister to be pressed for special HAP subsidy for Donegal

Donegal County Council is to ask Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to introduce a special HAP subsidy for the county in recognition of the amount of people on the social housing waiting list.

The issue was raised at the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District this week by Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, who says if a special subsidy were provided, people might be happy to stay in the rental market, and that would take some pressure off the housing waiting lists:

Meanwhile, figures published this week by the Residential Tenancies Board show that average rents in Donegal during the first quarter of this year were €656, up 5.3% on the same period last year.

Rents in Letterkenny averaged almost €726, while in Lifford / Stranorlar, they were €566, the lowest in the country.