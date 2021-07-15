GAA Preview: John Lynch says Tyrone still have work to do

Donegal have had the upper hand on their neighbours Tyrone in recent Ulster Championship meetings and the two sides will clash again on Sunday at Brewster Park in Enniskillen at the semi final stage.

There is contrasting hurt for each side that is driving their ambitions this summer, Tyrone crashed out of the championship at the first hurdle to Donegal in Ballybofey last year while Donegal surrendered the Anglo Celt Cup on final day to Cavan.

Tyrone have been boosted by the return of Cathal McShane for this campaign.

After the win over Cavan, Tyrone All Star John Lynch still feels Tyrone will have work to do if they are to get close to Donegal...