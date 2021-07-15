GAA Preview: Frank McGlynn says Donegal have a point to prove

Donegal and Tyrone renew their championship rivalry on Sunday at Brewster Park in Enniskillen with a place in the Ulster Final up for grabs.

Donegal have played in each the finals since 2018 and missed out on the three in a row losing to Cavan last year while Tyrone haven't feature in the northern province showpiece since 2017.

One man that knows a thing or two about Donegal Tyrone championship battles is All Ireland winner and All Star Frank McGlynn.

Frank has been telling Tom Comack Donegal have a point to prove after the Derry game...