Martin Boyle hoping Derry’s long road will end with All Ireland glory

The Ulster champions Derry will play the 2020 Covid delayed All Ireland Minor Football Final this Sunday in Tullamore against Kerry.

Derry were last in a final in 2017 when they lost heavily to a Kerry side in the thick of winning their five minor titles in a row.

The Oak Leaf men overpowered Meath by seven points to take their place in the big decider while Kerry had a comfortable eight scores to spare in their victory over Roscommon.

Derry Manager Martin Boyle is hopeful the roller-coaster will end with success on Sunday.

He spoke to Tom Comack ahead of another huge game for Derry...