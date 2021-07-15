Concerns raised over Ashfield Estate flooding

Donegal County Council is being urged to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is put in place to prevent further flooding at the Ashfield Estate in Letterkenny.

The issue was raised at the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting this week by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who was told that Ashfield is a private estate which hasn't yet been taken over by the council.

However, Cllr McMonagle says that's not good enough.

He says the council and Irish Water are both passing the buck, and while this happens, residents are suffering: