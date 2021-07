Donegal jockey Oisin Orr and trainer Dermot Weld had a 30/1 double on Thursday at Leopardstown.

Orr won impressively on Suwayra and Kazakdaria with both coming home at 9/2.

The double takes Oisin to 16 wins for the season.

He will be back in action with two rides on Saturday at the Curragh on Barud and Erosandpsyche.