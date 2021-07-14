Widespread opposition to “troubles amnesty”

The British government's planning to effectively end all prosecutions related to the Troubles.

Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis this afternoon announced a series of measures to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland's past.

He told the House of Commons in London he understands the approach will be difficult for some..........

However, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is rejecting the move - She says opposition is so widespread, it's clear this is being done by the British government to suit itself...........