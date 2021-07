The pop-up Covid-19 test centre in Buncrana will remain open for a further week.

The HSE has confirmed that the centre at Nailors Row Car Park behind Cockhill Health Centre, Buncrana will operate daily from 11am to 7pm daily up to Thursday July 27th.

The pop up centre was set up last week due to concerns over an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the Inishowen area.

The HSE is encouraging people in the north of the County to avail of the temporary facility.