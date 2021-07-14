I will not enforce proof of vaccination rules – Naughton

A Donegal councillor and hotel manager says he will not enforce the government's proposal to prevent unvaccinated adults from dining indoors.

Michael Neachtain says it's an unworkable and discriminatory policy, particularly in this region, as most guests and visitors are from Northern Ireland.

Mr Naughton told Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show it's ridiculous that people could be prevented entering his hotel bar because they haven't proved they're vaccinated, when the bar could be full of unvaccinated hotel guests, who face no such restrictions.

He says last year's experience proved that the hospitality sector is safe.............