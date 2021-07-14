Government must publish Wind Energy guidelines – Gallagher

The Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher says it is unacceptable that Wind Energy policies can't be incorporated into a County Development Plan. As a result, Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher says its very difficult for planning officers to make decisions and it's also difficult for the community to make comments or raise objections.

Councillor Gallagher says it's unacceptable that with a number of live applications in for wind farms in County Donegal that the Government still hasn't acted.