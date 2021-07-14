783 additional cases of Covid-19 in ROI, 636 in NI

783 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon.

73 people are currently being treated in hospital for the virus, an increase of 13 on yesterday's figure.

20 patients are in ICU.

In the two weeks to midnight on Monday, there were 707 cases of Covid 19, the highest of any county outside Dublin. That represents an incidence rate of 444.1 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 150.8.

Donegal's incidence rate remains the highest in the country.

North of the border today, 636 new cases were confirmed, the highest daily total since January.

There has been one additional covid related death.