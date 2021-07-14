46% of Donegal rivers ‘unsatisfactory’ in EPA river nitrogen survey

The country's surface and ground waters remain under pressure from human activities.

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning Ireland's in danger of losing its excellent coastal water quality, unless urgent action is taken to reduce nitrogen from farms entering water.

Of the over 1,800 river bodies inspected, 43 per cent were deemed to be unsatisfactory. In Donegal, the figure is slightly higher at 46%.

Over the period between 2017 and 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency carried out tests on 2355 rivers across the country, 185 of them in Donegal. Each of the rivers was given a Q mark, ranging from High Quality to Poor Quality.

Of the rivers in Donegal, 26 were deemed to be of high quality, while 73 were of good quality.

46 were deemed to be moderate, 38 were classified as poor, and one was ranked bad.

Mary Gurrie, the EPA's programme manager says improvements are needed............

