A murder investigation's underway after a woman was stabbed to death in Co. Derry.

Police and emergency services were called to a property in the Sea Coast Road area in Limavady just after 20 past 8 last night.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man in his 50s, who was also injured, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI says its enquiries are at an early stage and is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.