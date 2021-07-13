Watch: Letterkenny’s Michael Black heading to Tokyo with Triathlon Ireland

Triathlon Ireland's contingent for the Tokyo Olympics will depart Dublin on Wednesday and a Letterkenny man has the job of making sure their athletes are in top shape for the competitions on the last week of the month.

Michael Black is Triathlon Ireland Head Coach and will be working at his first ever Olympic Games this summer.

He will oversee Russell White and Carolyn Hayes who will wear the green of Ireland in the men's and women's events on Monday and Tuesday the 26th and 27th.

Before Michael departed he spoke with Highland's Oisin Kelly about the hectic schedule to gain qualification, the teams preparations in Donegal and what they want from the games...

