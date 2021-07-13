Three Donegal breweries involved in new promotion initiative

Three Donegal breweries have become involved in a nationwide initiative to promote Irish craft breweries with the launch of a new online Irish beer map.

The map, which is being printed by irishbeer.ie, is intended to highlight the number of independent craft breweries throughout the country.

There are 60 breweries listed in total, the three Donegal companies are Donegal Brewing Company in Ballyshannon, Kinnegar in Letterkenny and Otterbank Brewing and Blending in Muff.

Otterbank is a new brewery which secured a licence last year.

Its founder is Donegal native Declan Nixon.............