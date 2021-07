A public health expert says the rising number of Covid-19 cases is inevitable because of the delta variant and easing of restrictions.

Professor of Infectious Diseases at the UCD School of Medicine, Jack Lambert says the country reopening means the virus can circulate more.

600 cases of Covid-19 were recorded yesterday.

Today marks 500 days since the first case was recorded here.

Jack Lambert says slowing down the reopening of society to keep numbers down is not the answer.........