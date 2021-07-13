Limavady stabbing “devastating” – Hunter

The community in Limavady has been left stunned after a holidaymaker was stabbed to death in a popular tourist spot near the town.

The 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead at Swanns Bridge Glamping site near Limavady after police and paramedics attended the scene at around 8.30pm last night .

A 53-year-old man, who is also a holidaymaker, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

East Derry MLA Cara Hunter says the stabbing is another horrific example of violence against women in society, and that it has had a devastating impact on the local community in Limavady...